Shaker Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Shaker Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,428 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 20,151 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,963,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after buying an additional 48,839 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 138,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 20,223 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BOE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.29. 17,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,763. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

