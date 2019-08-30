Shaker Financial Services LLC Raises Position in European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA)

Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 344,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,485 shares during the quarter. European Equity Fund accounts for 1.6% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in European Equity Fund were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in European Equity Fund by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 592,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,374 shares during the period. 46.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EEA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,409. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.64. European Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $9.67.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

