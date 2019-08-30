Shaker Financial Services LLC Invests $928,000 in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP)

Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd in the second quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd in the first quarter worth $126,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd in the second quarter worth $208,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd in the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the period.

NYSE:DFP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.59. 1,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,314. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.45. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $25.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

