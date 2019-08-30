Shaker Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144,315 shares during the period. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust makes up 2.2% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDV. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $71,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $71,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of GDV stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $20.60. 6,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,423. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.35.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

