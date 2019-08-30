Semux (SEM) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.17 Million

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 30th. In the last seven days, Semux has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. One Semux coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Semux has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $2,449.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00033871 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010660 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00011619 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008162 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002135 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000868 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 11,598,845 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

