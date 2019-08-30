Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Q3 2020 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) updated its third quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38-0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $135-145 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $149.26 million.Semtech also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.38-0.42 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMTC. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Semtech from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an outperformer rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.58.

Get Semtech alerts:

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Semtech has a 12-month low of $39.54 and a 12-month high of $60.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.63.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $970,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,592.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $1,001,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,871.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,333 shares of company stock worth $3,802,175 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.