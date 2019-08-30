Semafo (OTCMKTS:SEMFF) Cut to Hold at Desjardins

Desjardins lowered shares of Semafo (OTCMKTS:SEMFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC raised shares of Semafo to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEMFF opened at $3.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.24. Semafo has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $4.33.

SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.

