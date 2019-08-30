Selfkey (KEY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.93 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 30th. Selfkey has a market cap of $3.93 million and $45,288.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Selfkey has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Selfkey token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Binance and RightBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00040142 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $469.40 or 0.04871268 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000246 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

KEY is a token. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,868,184,469 tokens. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, ABCC, IDEX, Tidex, RightBTC and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

