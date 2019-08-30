SecureCoin Price Reaches $0.0014 (SRC)

SecureCoin (CURRENCY:SRC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. In the last seven days, SecureCoin has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One SecureCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. SecureCoin has a total market cap of $14,252.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of SecureCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SecureCoin Profile

SecureCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2013. SecureCoin’s total supply is 10,554,018 coins. SecureCoin’s official Twitter account is @securecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SecureCoin is www.securechain.com

Buying and Selling SecureCoin

SecureCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SecureCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SecureCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SecureCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

