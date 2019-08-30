Scottish Oriental Smaller Co’s Trust (LON:SST) Trading Up 1.4%

Scottish Oriental Smaller Co’s Trust PLC (LON:SST) shares were up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and last traded at GBX 1,010 ($13.20), approximately 26,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 38,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 996 ($13.01).

The company has a market cap of $301.73 million and a PE ratio of -20.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,048.98.

About Scottish Oriental Smaller Co’s Trust (LON:SST)

The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing mainly in smaller Asian quoted companies. It invests mainly in the shares of smaller Asian quoted companies. For investment purposes, the investment region includes China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

