Sciencast Management LP Sells 6,658 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Sciencast Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 67.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,658 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 207.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 31,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 21,475 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1,604.8% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 22,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,862 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 82.3% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Compass Point lowered LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.13 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.19.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $1,486,751.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,716,566.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $358,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,665.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,477 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

LPLA stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $75.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,309. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.20. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $89.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

