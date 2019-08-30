Sciencast Management LP Sells 4,670 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Sciencast Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 9,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

NYSE:COF traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.70. The company had a trading volume of 219,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.65. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $100.89.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $141.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.11.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 8,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $780,386.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,679 shares in the company, valued at $8,047,045.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 9,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $867,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,829. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,283 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.