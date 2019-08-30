Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Shares in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $1,124,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 129,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,557,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $46,574,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $3,191,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEAM. Morgan Stanley raised Atlassian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Atlassian from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Cowen set a $152.00 price target on Atlassian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.27.

TEAM stock traded down $5.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.15. 578,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,060. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $149.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -777.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 103.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. The company had revenue of $334.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

