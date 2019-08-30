Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,325 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LII. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lennox International by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,392,000 after purchasing an additional 26,780 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the first quarter worth $492,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Lennox International by 78.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Lennox International by 266.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the first quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LII. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lennox International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lennox International from $282.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Lennox International from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Lennox International from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.33.

Lennox International stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,531. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.17. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.36 and a 12 month high of $298.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.41). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 244.79% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul W. Schmidt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.51, for a total transaction of $128,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,829.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Bluedorn sold 8,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.17, for a total value of $2,171,800.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 111,165 shares in the company, valued at $28,588,303.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,701 shares of company stock worth $11,484,730 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

