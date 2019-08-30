Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 53.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,263,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 440,775 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter worth about $102,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 6.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 435,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 25,829 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 22.0% during the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,563,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on BB shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank set a $10.00 price objective on BlackBerry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Macquarie started coverage on BlackBerry in a report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.22.

BB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.92. The stock had a trading volume of 50,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,847. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. BlackBerry Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.55 million. BlackBerry had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 12.58%. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.