Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,416,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,410,584,000 after buying an additional 353,754 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its holdings in 3M by 20,703.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,685,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 2,672,577 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in 3M by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,556,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $487,042,000 after buying an additional 90,071 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,296,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,105,000 after buying an additional 312,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in 3M by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,801,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $343,284,000 after buying an additional 37,553 shares during the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $221.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.54.

NYSE MMM traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.71. The company had a trading volume of 308,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,274. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. 3M Co has a one year low of $154.00 and a one year high of $219.75. The company has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.33 and its 200-day moving average is $184.89.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.07%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.