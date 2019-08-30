Sciencast Management LP Cuts Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Sciencast Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 606.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,928,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 241,879,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,538,840.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 400,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $7,980,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 241,579,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,510,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 705,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,007,550 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.72 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.39. 140,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,252,042. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.13.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 112.36%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

