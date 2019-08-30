Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index makes up 0.9% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 37.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,889,000 after acquiring an additional 178,971 shares during the last quarter. Clearshares LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index in the second quarter valued at $4,212,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index in the first quarter valued at $3,898,000. Moller Financial Services increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 435.9% in the second quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 96,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 78,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 9.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 929,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,289,000 after purchasing an additional 77,671 shares during the last quarter.

FNDX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.40. 411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,393. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.41. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index has a 52-week low of $31.85 and a 52-week high of $40.40.

