Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP) were up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 438.50 ($5.73) and last traded at GBX 438.50 ($5.73), approximately 72,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 255,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 434 ($5.67).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 457.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.21. The company has a current ratio of 12.14, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other Schroder AsiaPacific Fund news, insider James Williams acquired 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 439 ($5.74) per share, for a total transaction of £20,303.75 ($26,530.45).

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s principal investment objective is to achieve capital growth through investment in equities of companies located in the continent of Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the far eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

