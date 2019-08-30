Scanet World Coin (SWC) Market Cap Hits $1.47 Million

Scanet World Coin (CURRENCY:SWC) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Scanet World Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and Kryptono. Scanet World Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $381,117.00 worth of Scanet World Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Scanet World Coin has traded up 37.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Scanet World Coin Profile

Scanet World Coin (SWC) is a token. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2018. Scanet World Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 362,486,783 tokens. Scanet World Coin’s official website is www.scanetchain.io . The official message board for Scanet World Coin is t.me/scanetchain_news . Scanet World Coin’s official Twitter account is @Scanetchain_SWC

Scanet World Coin Token Trading

Scanet World Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scanet World Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scanet World Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scanet World Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

