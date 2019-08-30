Sawtooth Solutions LLC Trims Stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,117 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,908,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,067,000 after purchasing an additional 258,477 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,555,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,160,000 after purchasing an additional 355,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,414,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,189,000 after purchasing an additional 310,086 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,368,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,812,000 after purchasing an additional 596,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,499,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,484,000 after purchasing an additional 55,925 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. Stephens set a $150.00 target price on HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho set a $153.00 target price on HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.35.

In other news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 33,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total transaction of $4,560,434.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 279,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,733,793.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.10 per share, with a total value of $31,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.90. 11,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,226. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.40. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $147.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.38%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

