Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 4,545 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 2,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UTX. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.21.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $583,281.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,246.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total transaction of $567,012.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,929.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.33. The stock had a trading volume of 465,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,777. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.52. The company has a market capitalization of $113.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.48 and a fifty-two week high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

