Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 88.1% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 30.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.90.

Shares of APTV traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,968. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.20. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $58.80 and a 52-week high of $92.98.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Aptiv’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

