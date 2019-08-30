Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,818 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5,677.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,628,000 after buying an additional 3,553,686 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,136,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,300 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,371,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,576,627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,873,221 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.86. The company had a trading volume of 437,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,225,348. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $200.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. UBS Group set a $58.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nomura raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.59.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Wesley G. Bush acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.74 per share, with a total value of $557,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,167.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,506 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

