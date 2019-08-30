Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $324,687.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,060,334.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 10,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.54, for a total transaction of $1,476,830.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,759 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,023.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,928 shares of company stock worth $4,475,722 over the last ninety days. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.41. 6,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,385. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.29. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $161.79.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The company had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.61 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.33%.

VRSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.89.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

