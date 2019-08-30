Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 61.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1,469.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 391.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 22.3% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Macquarie set a $100.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.63.

In other news, EVP A. Christopher Bakken III sold 12,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,315,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $469,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 116,313 shares of company stock worth $12,299,975 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

ETR stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $78.99 and a twelve month high of $113.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.34.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). Entergy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

