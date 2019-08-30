Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,728,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,039 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 3.68% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $414,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRPT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 788.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 873,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,783,000 after buying an additional 775,458 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 505.6% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 768,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,642,000 after acquiring an additional 641,904 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,624,000 after acquiring an additional 233,345 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 383,486.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 218,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,223,000 after acquiring an additional 218,587 shares during the period. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 355.3% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 115,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,524,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Richard Barry acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.32 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,182,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,042,695.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,133.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 424,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,231,523.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 26,252 shares of company stock worth $3,109,234 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.97. 5,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,592. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 2.01. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $89.75 and a 1-year high of $165.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.84, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($2.66). The company had revenue of $94.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.05 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 165.52% and a negative return on equity of 55.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.67) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SRPT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $201.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $267.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $202.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.78.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.