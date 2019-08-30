Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Short Interest Update

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,945,700 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the July 15th total of 4,474,200 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In related news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $822,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,755.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 122,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SC shares. Compass Point set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

NYSE:SC traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $26.15. The stock had a trading volume of 14,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,671. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.03. Santander Consumer USA has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $27.75.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Santander Consumer USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is 34.65%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.