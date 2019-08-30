Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €19.00 Price Target for ENI (ETR:ENI)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ENI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €18.10 ($21.05) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €17.26 ($20.07).

Get ENI alerts:

ETR:ENI opened at €13.63 ($15.85) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is €14.63. ENI has a twelve month low of €12.80 ($14.89) and a twelve month high of €16.70 ($19.42). The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.82.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.