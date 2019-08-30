Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €55.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Renault presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €68.34 ($79.47).

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of EPA RNO opened at €51.81 ($60.24) on Tuesday. Renault has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($117.09). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €50.85.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.