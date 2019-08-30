Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 1,000 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EZJ. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,150 ($15.03) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Oddo Securities lowered shares of easyJet to a reduce rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,192.95 ($15.59).

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet stock opened at GBX 966 ($12.62) on Tuesday. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 840 ($10.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,590 ($20.78). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 984.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,059.21.

In related news, insider Andrew Findlay acquired 1,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 970 ($12.67) per share, with a total value of £12,406.30 ($16,211.03). Insiders have bought a total of 1,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,698 over the last ninety days.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.