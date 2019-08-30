San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Reduces Holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $195,000. Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 545.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 231.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 138.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.72. 6,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,958. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.65 and a 200 day moving average of $71.93. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $53.99 and a 1-year high of $95.80.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

