San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Cuts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 0.9% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 105.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 512.8% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.1% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.33.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $149.64. The stock had a trading volume of 45,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,981. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.91. The company has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $117.75 and a one year high of $160.78.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, insider Michael R. Zimmerman sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,610,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven L. Martindale sold 48,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $7,579,197.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,179,030.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,878 shares of company stock valued at $11,313,386 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

