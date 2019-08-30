San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Acquires 630 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,104,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,233,000 after purchasing an additional 58,578 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,526,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,393,000 after purchasing an additional 168,937 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,206,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,637,000 after purchasing an additional 22,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,322,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.18. 5,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,871. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.40. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $89.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.