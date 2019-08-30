San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Acquires 25 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $526.10. The company had a trading volume of 10,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,746. The company has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $355.28 and a 12-month high of $536.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $502.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

SHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $487.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $526.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.58.

In other news, insider David B. Sewell sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.52, for a total transaction of $2,323,985.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John G. Morikis sold 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.26, for a total transaction of $7,662,687.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 112,276 shares in the company, valued at $52,911,187.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,608 shares of company stock worth $15,329,391 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

