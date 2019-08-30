San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Acquires 215 Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 49.4% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

XSW traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $96.67. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,690. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 52-week low of $69.55 and a 52-week high of $102.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.08.

