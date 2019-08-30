SafeInsure Price Tops $0.54 on Major Exchanges (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 30th. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00005664 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $1.15 million worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00572144 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000248 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003040 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 3,424,871 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

