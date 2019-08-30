Safe Exchange Coin (SAFEX) Market Cap Reaches $9.48 Million

Safe Exchange Coin (CURRENCY:SAFEX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Safe Exchange Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Safe Exchange Coin has a market capitalization of $9.48 million and $669.00 worth of Safe Exchange Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Safe Exchange Coin has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00667362 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011813 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00022228 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000833 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016170 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Safe Exchange Coin Profile

Safe Exchange Coin is a PoC token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 26th, 2016. Safe Exchange Coin’s total supply is 2,147,483,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,543,157,590 tokens. Safe Exchange Coin’s official message board is safe.exchange . The Reddit community for Safe Exchange Coin is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safe Exchange Coin is safex.io . Safe Exchange Coin’s official Twitter account is @safe_exchange

Safe Exchange Coin Token Trading

Safe Exchange Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Exchange Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Exchange Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Exchange Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

