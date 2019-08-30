Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 23,609 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 526,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,609 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.62% of Msci worth $124,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Msci in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Msci in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Msci by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Msci by 686.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Msci in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MSCI traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.77. 175,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,345. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.38 and a 200 day moving average of $217.12. Msci Inc has a twelve month low of $134.28 and a twelve month high of $247.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Msci had a negative return on equity of 599.92% and a net margin of 39.27%. The company had revenue of $385.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.84%.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Msci in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered Msci from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Msci from $188.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Msci from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.63.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

