Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,141 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $136,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 57.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,205,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,256,000 after purchasing an additional 203,528 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.3% in the second quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total transaction of $948,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,037 shares in the company, valued at $26,575,051.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul J. Krump sold 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.41, for a total value of $1,510,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,848,579.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,023 shares of company stock valued at $48,373,056. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CB. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Friday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Chubb from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Compass Point cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Chubb stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $119.54 and a 1 year high of $160.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.43.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

