Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 892,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,165 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.21% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $116,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2,222.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $143,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,297.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.33 per share, with a total value of $2,075,479.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 130,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,631,462.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, New Street Research cut CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

CCI stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.31. 82,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,720. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.32. The stock has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.33. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $103.21 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.85). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.12%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

