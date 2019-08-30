Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $149.69 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,488,397 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,852 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Lowe’s Companies worth $149,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 10,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.01. 2,345,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,833,803. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.75 and a 1-year high of $118.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The firm has a market cap of $83.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. The company had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.80%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson purchased 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,340.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,616.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

