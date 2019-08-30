Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 82,436 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 14.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 668,343 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,436 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $173,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intuit from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuit from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $286.60. 44,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,385. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.61 and a fifty-two week high of $295.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.36.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $994.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.02 million. Intuit had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 33.69%.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 103,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.59, for a total transaction of $26,846,038.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 29,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total value of $7,723,713.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 290,214 shares of company stock valued at $76,148,836. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

