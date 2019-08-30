Rui Feng Sells 30,000 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Director Rui Feng sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.69, for a total transaction of C$170,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,048,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,744,826.40.

TSE SVM traded up C$0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$5.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $890.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a twelve month low of C$2.43 and a twelve month high of C$6.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.52.

Separately, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

