Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) Receives $32.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

RTEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE RTEC traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.89. 3,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,681. Rudolph Technologies has a one year low of $18.13 and a one year high of $29.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $682.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $61.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.56 million. Rudolph Technologies had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 11.55%. Rudolph Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rudolph Technologies will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Rudolph Technologies by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 24,654 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Rudolph Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 14,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 2,950.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 529.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rudolph Technologies

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

