RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 640 ($8.36).
RSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 586 ($7.66) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective (up previously from GBX 600 ($7.84)) on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 614 ($8.02) to GBX 627 ($8.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.
RSA stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 522.40 ($6.83). 636,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,310,000. RSA Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 490.40 ($6.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 644.40 ($8.42). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 551.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 546.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60.
RSA Insurance Group Company Profile
RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.
Featured Article: Conference Calls
Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.