RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 640 ($8.36).

RSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 586 ($7.66) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective (up previously from GBX 600 ($7.84)) on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 614 ($8.02) to GBX 627 ($8.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

RSA stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 522.40 ($6.83). 636,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,310,000. RSA Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 490.40 ($6.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 644.40 ($8.42). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 551.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 546.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. RSA Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.60%.

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

