Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $108.44

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $108.44 and last traded at $108.43, with a volume of 4779 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.11.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 24th. Cowen set a $116.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.61.

The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

In other news, insider James S. Fassio sold 85,238 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $8,937,204.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Orban sold 1,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 543,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,753,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,238 shares of company stock worth $22,279,714 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 16.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,522,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,232,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,917 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,308,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $625,339,000 after purchasing an additional 119,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,088,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $505,856,000 after purchasing an additional 456,445 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,848,687 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $480,602,000 after purchasing an additional 20,027 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 18.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,858,497 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $283,334,000 after purchasing an additional 447,581 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

