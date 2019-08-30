Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Sells 861 Shares of Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Knoll were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNL. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knoll during the first quarter worth $195,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knoll during the first quarter worth $206,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Knoll by 795.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knoll during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Knoll during the second quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Knoll alerts:

Shares of KNL stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $23.05. 1,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,265. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.45. Knoll Inc has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Knoll had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $367.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Knoll Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Knoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.76%.

In related news, CEO Andrew B. Cogan sold 4,305 shares of Knoll stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $107,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andrew B. Cogan sold 10,000 shares of Knoll stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $232,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 518,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,075,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,305 shares of company stock valued at $464,625. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.