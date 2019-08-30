Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 360,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.8% of Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 144.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 33.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,022,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,017,200. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.21. The stock has a market cap of $189.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $46.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $6,753,882.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

