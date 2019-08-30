Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Has $687,000 Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,034 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 31,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 125.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.83. The stock had a trading volume of 47,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,249. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.09 and a 1-year high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.